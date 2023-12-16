The Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday issued a notification mentioning road closures and diversions for the upcoming Jio Mumbai Cyclothon rally on Sunday, December 17. The notification issued by the police said, Jio Mumbai cyclothon rally is being organised in the jurisdiction of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Traffic Division. Due to the upcoming Jio Mumbai Cyclothon scheduled for tomorrow, December 17, traffic movement in BKC, Bandra, Worli, Dadar and Mahim areas will be affected. In accordance with the traffic guidelines set by the Mumbai Traffic Police Department, several routes in the mentioned areas will be closed for vehicular movement from 2 am to 12 pm. In order to divert traffic from the route of rally and to make traffic management the police have issued an order related to traffic diversions. Bullet Train Project: Mumbai Traffic Police Close Two Roads in BKC Till June 2024 for Underground Railway Station Construction, Check Details.

Mumbai Traffic Update

In view of ‘JIO MUMBAI CYCLOTHON' organized in the jurisdiction of BKC, Bandra, Worli, Dadar and Mahim traffic divisions on 17th December, following traffic arrangements have been made on 17/12/2023 from 02.00 hrs. to 12.00 hrs. pic.twitter.com/PCY3x0KPFE — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 16, 2023

Jio Mumbai Cyclothon 2023 Route

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon (@jiomumbaicyclothon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)