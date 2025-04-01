In a recent ruling, the Patna High Court reaffirmed that a Muslim woman, even after being divorced, is entitled to claim maintenance under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) if her former husband has not made sufficient provision for her livelihood during the iddat period or thereafter. The high court observed that the existence of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, does not negate the remedies available under Section 125 Cr.PC. As per the details of the case, the petitioner wife was married to the respondent husband in 2007 as per Islamic rites and the couple had a daughter out of the wedlock. As per the maintenance petition filed by the petitioners, after marriage, her husband and in-laws began demanding an additional dowry of INR 2,00,000. The woman also alleged that she was subjected to cruelty for not fulfilling the dowry demands and was eventually ousted from her matrimonial home. In her complaint, the woman claimed that her husband owned a boutique in Mumbai earning INR 30,000 per month, had agricultural land, and also owned another shop. After observations, the high court said that there was no doubt about the entitlement of the wife and her minor daughter to maintenance from the opposite party. Is Breath Analyzer Test Conclusive Proof of Alcohol Consumption? Patna High Court Answers.

HC Says Wife and Minor Daughter Eligible for Entitlement from Opposite Party

