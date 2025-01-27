A tragic incident occurred in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Monday, January 27, when a large tree branch fell on a teacher and the school principal, killing the teacher and injuring the principal. The victims, identified as teacher Vishakha and principal Phoolbabu Rai, were riding a two-wheeler to school in the Minapur area when the branch, dislodged by a passing truck, struck them. CCTV video footage shows the branch becoming caught in the rear of the truck before breaking off and falling onto the victims. The principal is currently receiving treatment in a local hospital. Muzaffarpur: Principal Arrives Drunk at School on Republic Day Despite Bihar’s Liquor Ban, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Muzaffarpur Tree Collapse (Disturbing Video)

Tragic footage of the accident of a teachers of Middle School Talimpur, Meenapur, #Muzaffarpur, due to a tree branch falling on them while they were going to #school, has come to light. #Bihar #UttarPradesh #accident #viral #viralvideo #CCTV pic.twitter.com/VLnKTeRiFR — Ekta Chaubey (@EktaChaubey10) January 27, 2025

