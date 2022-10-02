Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled with the government and people of the United States on the loss of precious lives and damages due to hurricane Ian. The powerful storm, one of the strongest to ever hit the US, has devastated the livelihood of millions of people battering western Cuba before raking across Florida.

Check Tweet:

My sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to @POTUS@JoeBiden for the loss of precious lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. Our thoughts are with the people of the United States in these difficult times. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

