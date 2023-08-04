In an unfortunate incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh, a clash broke out between TDP and YSRCP workers in Annamayya. As per news agency ANI, the clashes erupted during TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Annamayya earlier today. Stone pelting was also reported from both sides. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 5-minute 52-second video clip shows clashes breaking out between TDP and YSRCP workers during a rally of Chandrababu Naidu in Annamayya. Andhra Pradesh: Pushcart Goes Up in Flames While TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu Addresses a Roadshow in Kadapa (Watch Video).

Clash Breaks Between TDP and YSRCP Workers

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | A clash broke out between TDP and YSRCP workers during a rally of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu in Annamayya earlier today. Stone pelting was also reported from both sides. pic.twitter.com/73Bd3KJDUv — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

