While Andhra Pradesh's Leader of Opposition and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a road show, a pushcart parked alongside the road went up in flames on Wednesday. The fire was reportedly caused by sparks from the firecrackers burst by TDP workers to welcome their leader. The incident took place in Kadapa district's Jammalamadugu region, a video of which has been doing rounds on the social media. Chandrababu Naidu's Entourage Attacked With Stones, Slipper Hurled at Former Andhra CM on His Way to Amaravati.

Pushcart Goes Up in Flames While Chandrababu Naidu Addresses a Roadshow

#Kadapa: A pushcart parked on the roadside went up in flames while #TDP chief #ChandrababuNaidu was addressing a roadshow in Jammalamadugu town on #Wednesday. Sparks from the firecrackers burst by TDP workers to welcome their leader reportedly caused the fire @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/9VPWs09lRa — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) August 2, 2023

