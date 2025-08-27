Villagers in Nalanda attacked Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar and Hilsa MLA Krishna Murari after nine people were killed in a tragic auto-truck collision in Malavan village. The leaders had visited the victims’ families to offer condolences and assess the situation. Angered by what they called administrative negligence, locals accused authorities of failing to prevent the deaths. The confrontation escalated when villagers demanded compensation, forcing both leaders to flee as sticks were hurled at them. Minister Kumar and MLA Murari ran nearly a kilometre to safety, while their security personnel sustained injuries. Videos of the chaotic attack have surfaced on social media, showing the ministers being attacked. Bihar Rains: Heavy Storm, Rainfall, Lightning Wreak Havoc; 80 People Killed Including 23 in Nalanda.

Nalanda Villagers Attack Minister, MLA After 9 Die in Malavan Crash

Shravan Kumar and Krishna Murari Attacked by Angry Villagers

