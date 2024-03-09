During the Naval Commanders' Conference 2024, the Indian Navy performed a trap landing of a MiG-29 naval fighter jet using an arrester wire while landing on an indigenous aircraft carrier. The trap landing exercise took place during the naval commanders’ conference, held between March 5 and 8. The news agency ANI shared a video of the activity on X (formerly Twitter). Indian Navy Rescues Liberian-Flagged Merchant Ship Under Drone Attack in Gulf of Aden With 13 Indians Onboard (See Pics). Navy Conducts Trap Landing of MiG29:

#WATCH | Trapping of MiG-29 naval fighter jet by an arrester wire while landing on an Indian aircraft carrier during the naval commanders’ conference from March 5-8. pic.twitter.com/cJJEWjO8sq — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)