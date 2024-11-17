A rally by BJP leader and former MP Navneet Rana in Maharashtra’s Amravati turned chaotic as chairs were thrown and slogans of “Allahu Akbar” were raised. The rally, held in Khallar village to campaign for BJP candidate Ramesh Bundile ahead of the November 20 state polls, was disrupted by a mob. Rana alleged the attackers made lewd gestures, hooted, and spat on her security personnel. Videos showed her surrounded by supporters as the mob threw chairs, injuring some party members. Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and deployed additional forces in the village. Inspector Kiran Wankhade confirmed the situation is now under control and urged citizens not to spread rumours. Rana, demanding swift arrests, warned of large-scale protests if no action is taken. Rana, previously in controversy for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, called the attack a deliberate provocation against her. Navneet Kaur Rana Caste Certificate Case: Supreme Court Sets Aside Bombay High Court Order Cancelling Amravati MP's Caste Certificate.

Navneet Rana Rally Disrupted

Amravati, Maharashtra: Former MP Navneet Rana, along with her supporters, arrived at Khallaar Police Station following the disruption at her rally. The police have initiated the process of filing an FIR, and the identification of the accused is underway based on viral videos https://t.co/o1gEd8cRlz pic.twitter.com/vnuckgdbOW — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2024

