In a puddle during the rainfall, eight young boys were seen in a recently surfaced video in a push-up position, sticking their heads in the muddy ground instead of using their hands for support. Behind them was a senior NCC cadet with a stick in his hands as he struck each of the eight boys one by one. All the students in the video are said to be National Cadet Corps (NCC) trainees, and the incident occurred at Bandodkar College in Thane, Maharashtra. After the matter came to the fore, college principal Suchitra Naik said that the college administration was taking the required action, and the accused student had been suspended. Gujarat Public Flogging Video: Youths Accused of Attacking Garba Event Tied to Pole, Thrashed With Sticks by Kheda Police As Villagers Cheer.

NCC Cadets Flogging Video

Horrific Thane Video!! A video of NCC students being beaten up at Thane’s Joshi Bedekar College has gone viral…#Inhumanpunishment #NCCtraining pic.twitter.com/vZj9C01xR9 — Puja Bhardwaj (@Pbndtv) August 3, 2023

Confirming that the #video is from #JoshiBedekarCollege, principal Dr. Suchitra Naik said: “The said student has been identified as a science stream student from #Bandodkarcollege, which is our sister concern. The administration of that college which is taking required action… pic.twitter.com/YZuEesR4n7 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 3, 2023

