The government has set up a search committee under Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to shortlist names for the appointment of the next chief election commissioner, sources said on Monday, January 27, citing an order. CEC Rajiv Kumar demits office on February 18 upon attaining 65 years of age. Sources said the search committee was constituted on January 17 by an order issued by the Union law ministry and it could meet during the Budget Session of Parliament that begins on January 31. Deletions Impossible Without Due Process: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Refutes Claims of Electoral Roll Manipulation.

New CEC of India

Search committee constituted to shortlist names for next chief election commissioner: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)