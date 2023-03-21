Nikhat Zareen has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Women's World Boxing Championships in 50kg weight category with a dominant 5-0 win over Patricia Alvarez. The Indian pugilist won the round of 16 bout. Along with her, Manisha Moun (57kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) also made it to the quarters. TOPS Approves Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat’s Requests to Train in Kyrgyzstan, Poland Respectively.

Nikhat Zareen Enters Quarterfinals of Women's Boxing World Championships

Nikhat Zareen beat Patricia Alvarez 5-0 to seal the quarter-finals spot in the 50kg weight category of the Women's Boxing World Championships. (Source: Boxing Federation of India) pic.twitter.com/uj9cGbbpux — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

