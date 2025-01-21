Kolkata, January 21: A Barasat Pocso court has sentenced a 62-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl at his Salt Lake home, where she had gone for tuition with his daughter. The court also ordered a fine of INR 50,000. Special public prosecutor Mrinal Das said, "Crimes like these deserve no forgiveness. We are content with the sentence given to the accused."

the child told her parents about the sexual abuse upon returning from tuition. The family mentioned that the child had tried to report the harassment to the tutor earlier, but it was ignored. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the tutor's father, who was taken into custody while the trial continued. West Bengal Shocker: Minor Girl Gang-Raped and Murdered in Basanti, 2 Arrested After Naked Body Recovered From Field.

In Barasat, Judge Sushmita Mukherjee of the special Pocso court convicted the elderly man under sections 6 and 12 of the Pocso Act. He was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000.

