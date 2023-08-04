A 73-year-old woman died of possible cardiac arrest after an elevator cable snapped, causing it to free fall between floors on Thursday night. The incident took place at in Noida’s Paras Tierra Society in Uttar Pradesh. After the tragic incident, the residents of the society protested at the site. Meanwhile, the police allegedly ‘lathi charge’ the protesting residents on Friday, a video of which has surfaced online. Noida Shocker: Elderly Woman Dies After Lift Malfunctions in Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137 (Watch Video).

Police 'Lathi-Charge' Protesting Residents at Noida Society

@noidapolice - Kindly look into it. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)