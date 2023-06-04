The death toll in the Odisha train accident involving two express trains and a goods train in Balasore district has risen to 288, the South Eastern Railway said. Amid all of this, an aerial video showing the restoration work underway at the site of the triple train crash in Balasore is going viral on social media. The 1-minute video clip shot by the drone camera shows the restoration work underway at the accident site. As per the Railway Ministry, over 1000 manpower has been engaged in the restoration work. Meanwhile, more than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains and 3 to 4 Railway and Road Cranes have been deployed. Odisha Train Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Commends Members of Rescue Teams for Their Work After Three-Train Crash in Balasore.

Drone Camera Captures Restoration Work Underway at Accident Site

#WATCH | Odisha: Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the restoration work underway at the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident As per the Railway Ministry, 1000+ manpower engaged in the work. More than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes… pic.twitter.com/9vg2wCulyd — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)