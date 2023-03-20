The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for 10 districts in Odisha in view of rainfall received at several places in the state under the impact of a western disturbance. IMD has issued a Yellow alert warning for Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Kandhamal Districts. The weather agency predicted thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall over several districts. India Weather Forecast and Updates on March 20: Widespread Rainfall Expected Throughout the Country; Thunderstorm, Lightning and Gusty Winds Likely Over Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Other States in North India.

