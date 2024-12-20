Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who passed away on December 20 at the age of 89. In a heartfelt tweet on X, PM Modi wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala ji. He was active in state politics for many years and constantly tried to carry forward the work of Chaudhary Devi Lal ji. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti." Chautala, a prominent leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), served as Haryana’s Chief Minister four times between 1989 and 2005. Om Prakash Chautala Dies: Former Haryana CM Passes Away at His Gurugram Residence.

PM Narendra Modi Mourns Om Prakash Chautala’s Death

हरियाणा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ओम प्रकाश चौटाला जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। प्रदेश की राजनीति में वे वर्षों तक सक्रिय रहे और चौधरी देवीलाल जी के कार्यों को आगे बढ़ाने का निरंतर प्रयास किया। शोक की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों और समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/QXh74przOI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2024

