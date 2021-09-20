Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Monday took a dig at Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat and said that Rawat’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”, is baffling. On Sunday, Rawat had said that the upcoming state assembly elections will be fought under Navjot Singh Sidhu who is "very popular". On this, Jhankar said it’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position.

"On the swearing-in day of Charanjit Channi as CM, Mr Rawats’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”,is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position": Congress leader Sunil Jakhar pic.twitter.com/TOoLSGNuxD — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

