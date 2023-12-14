In the latest development in the Parliament security breach case, the Delhi police on Thursday, December 13, said that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Pena Code (IPC) and a few sections of UAPA at the Parliament Street police station. The police further said that the case is being transferred to the Special Cell for further investigations. "4 people have been arrested and one Vicky & his wife are being interrogated," officials of Delhi Police stated. Parliament Security Breach: No Passes for Visitors’ Gallery Till Further Orders After Security Lapse in Lok Sabha, Say Sources.

Case Is Being Transferred to the Special Cell

Parliament security breach | A case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), Section 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter… — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

