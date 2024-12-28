Bhojpuri folk singer Devi was allegedly forced to halt her performance of Mahatma Gandhi’s bhajan, "Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram," at an event organised by the BJP to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Patna on December 25. Devi claimed the disruption occurred when she reached the line "Ishwar Allah Tero Naam," prompting members of the Hindu Putra Sangathan to create chaos. BJP leaders, including Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, asked her to apologize and defuse the situation. ‘Shameful, Condemnable’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Bihar Police Action Against Protesting BPSC Candidates in Patna.

Bhojpuri Singer Devi Forced to Halt Mahatma Gandhi's Bhajan

