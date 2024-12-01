In Patna's Danapur area, 60-year-old businessman Paras Rai was shot dead Thursday evening over an alleged property dispute. CCTV footage revealed six suspects on motorcycles following Rai to his house. Three of them pursued him on foot, wearing helmets to hide their identities. As Rai entered his home, one suspect shot him in the back. The assailants fired multiple rounds before fleeing. Rai's neighbours rushed him to a private hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Police recovered five bullet shells from the scene. A case has been filed against nine relatives named by Rai's son. Investigations are ongoing. Revenge Killing in Gujarat: Man Kills Father’s Murderer After 22 Years in a Similar Manner, Chilling Details Surface.

Man Killed in Patna

Elderly Man Followed Into His House, Shot Dead. CCTV Footage Emerges Read: https://t.co/vVZbojOFZT pic.twitter.com/CwDJKNARDB — NDTV (@ndtv) December 1, 2024

