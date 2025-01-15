Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji ISCKON Temple in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar on Wednesday, January 15, and offered prayers during the event. PM Modi is scheduled to address the gathering shortly. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and BJP MP Hema Malini attended the ceremony. PM Modi ISKCON Temple Inauguration Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast as Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple in Kharghar.

PM Modi Inaugurates ISKCON Temple

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ISKCON Temple at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai and offered prayers. He will address the event, shortly. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and BJP MP Hema Malini share the stage with him.… pic.twitter.com/PgFP7zBd9B — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

