Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple (Sri Sri Radha Madan Mohan Temple), an ISKCON project, in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday. The grand event can be watched via live streaming on official government and ISKCON platforms. The temple, constructed with white marble, spans an 8-acre plot near the Pandavkada waterfall. With a Rs 200-crore budget funded by devotees, it features a 1,008-seater cultural centre, guest house, yoga and Ayurveda centre, restaurant, and library. Dignitaries like Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will also attend the ceremony. Don’t miss the live telecast of this historic inauguration showcasing the blend of spirituality and culture. PM Narendra Modi To Meet BJP-Led Mahayuti MLAs in Mumbai Today, Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

PM Modi ISKCON Temple Inauguration Live Streaming

