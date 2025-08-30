Is India Withdrawing Troops From Ukraine Days After Donald Trump’s Advisor Peter Navarro Calls Conflict ‘Modi’s War’? Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Claim

Mumbai, August 30: A claim is going viral on social media, suggesting that India is withdrawing its troops from Ukraine amid the war with Russia. The post, made by author Patrick Brauckmann on platform X, reads: "India has announced it is withdrawing its troops from Ukraine immediately, ending what has come to be known as 'Modi's War'."

Brauckmann stirred up the controversy again days after US President Donald Trump’s advisor, Peter Navarro, controversially referred to the Russia-Ukraine conflict as “Modi’s war”. Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Slam PM Narendra Modi Over US-India Trade Deal? Viral Post Attributed to US President Is Fake.

Fake Claim Going Viral Saying India Is Withdrawing Troops From Ukraine

Fact check: Is India withdrawing troops from Ukraine after Trump’s advisor calls it ‘Modi’s war’

We at LatestLY found that the claim lacks any factual basis and is fake. Brauckmann’s post appears to be satirical or deliberately misleading, as no credible news outlets, including Reuters, Al Jazeera, or any official Indian government source, have reported on India deploying or withdrawing troops from Ukraine.

India has consistently maintained a neutral diplomatic stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict since it began in 2022. While the Indian government has called for dialogue and peaceful resolution, it has refrained from direct military engagement or aligning with either side. Is the US Reinstating a Visa Ban on PM Narendra Modi Over the 2002 Gujarat Riots? Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim by Pakistani Propaganda Account.

Earlier, Peter Navarro, trade advisor to US President Donald Trump, described the Russia-Ukraine war as “Modi’s war” and said “the road to peace runs, at least partly, right through New Delhi”. Peter Navarro's remarks came a day after the US raised tariffs on Indian products to 50 per cent.

Claim : India has announced it is withdrawing its troops from Ukraine. Conclusion : The claim is fake. India has maintained a neutral stance on Russia-Ukraine War and has not deployed troops in Ukraine. Full of Trash Clean

