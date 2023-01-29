Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to congratulate the U19 Indian Women Cricket Team for winning the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Lauding the U19 Indian Women Cricket Team, PM Modi said, "They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours." India won the match with a dominant performance against England in the final on Sunday, January 29. This is also India's first ICC trophy in women's cricket. India Win ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023, Become Inaugural Champions After Beating England in Final.

India Win ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023

PM Narendra Modi congratulates U19 Indian Women Cricket Team for winning #U19T20WorldCup "They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," tweets PM Modi (file pic) https://t.co/AIuzvNxCq6 pic.twitter.com/uFLQYvRa4t — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to the Indian Team

Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win at the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup. They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. https://t.co/BBn5M9abHp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)