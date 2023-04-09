Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the couple from the Oscar-winning documentary, 'The Elephant Whisperers' on Sunday (April 9) at Theppakadu Elephant Camp. He tweeted the pictures of couple Bomman and Belli, along with elephants Bommi and Raghu, who played the lead role in the movie. PM Narendra Modi Feeds Elephants At Theppakadu Camp In Tamil Nadu (Watch Video).

PM Modi Meets 'The Elephant Whisperers' Couple

What a delight to meet the wonderful Bomman and Belli, along with Bommi and Raghu. pic.twitter.com/Jt75AslRfF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

