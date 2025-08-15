Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered his longest Independence Day address yet, speaking for an impressive 103 minutes (1 hour 43 minutes) from the ramparts of Delhi’s Red Fort. This year’s speech surpassed his previous record of 98 minutes set in 2024, and far exceeded his 88-minute address in 2015, which first broke earlier records. In comparison, India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, spoke for 72 minutes during his historic 1947 address. Modi’s marathon speech covered key themes including national development, self-reliance, and India’s vision for a “Viksit Bharat,” marking his 12th consecutive Independence Day address as Prime Minister and further cementing his reputation for delivering some of the longest speeches in the nation’s history. Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Hoists National Flag at Iconic Red Fort, Says 'This Festival of Freedom Moment of Pride in Collective Achievements' (Watch Videos).

99 minutes and counting …PM Modi’s longest #IndependenceDay speech until now. pic.twitter.com/vuuUCAvrfr — Sandeep (@SandeepUnnithan) August 15, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Speech Full Video

