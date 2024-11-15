Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Delhi-bound aircraft faced technical issues at Deoghar airport in Jharkhand on Friday, delaying his return to the capital. The incident occurred after PM Modi concluded his engagements in the poll-bound state. As a precaution, the plane was grounded, and technical teams were dispatched to resolve the problem. Another aircraft has been rushed to Deoghar to safely transport the Prime Minister to Delhi. Officials confirmed the delay was managed efficiently, and necessary safety protocols were followed. PM Narendra Modi Tries His Hands on a Traditional Dhol As He Kickstarts Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Birsa Munda In Bihar’s Jamui; Video Surfaces.

PM Modi’s Plane Grounded Due to Technical Snag at Deoghar Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft experienced a technical snag due to which the aircraft has to remain at Deoghar airport causing some delay in his return to Delhi. pic.twitter.com/8IKaK6yttz — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

It’s B737 of the IAF who experienced a technical snag. 2nd Aircraft is on the way to pick up the Prime Minister Modi. https://t.co/jU8uuR6xDd pic.twitter.com/6obupPwSgQ — Chauhan (@Platypus_10) November 15, 2024

