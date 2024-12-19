Tensions escalated on Thursday, December 19, at the Parliament premises as BJP MPs and INDIA bloc lawmakers clashed during protests over Dr BR Ambedkar. While INDIA MPs demanded an apology and resignation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar, BJP MPs accused the Congress party of insulting the Dalit icon. Amid the confrontation, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi sustained injuries, claiming Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, who fell on him. Sarangi, reportedly near the stairs, suffered a head wound from the incident. Gandhi, however, responded that the incident occurred when INDIA Bloc MPs attempted to enter Parliament but were stopped by BJP lawmakers. BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi Injured Following Alleged Push by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament (Watch Video).

Tensions Escalate as BJP, INDIA Bloc MPs Protest Over BR Ambedkar

#WATCH | MPs of INDIA bloc and BJP came to face at the Parliament premises earlier today while carrying out their respective protests over Dr BR Ambedkar. INDIA MPs are demanding an apology and resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar… pic.twitter.com/IhryQTbKoQ — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

BJP MP Pratap Sarangi Sustains Injuries Amid BJP-INDIA Bloc Protests

#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not… https://t.co/q1RSr2BWqu pic.twitter.com/ZKDWbIY6D6 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

