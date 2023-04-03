The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that the prices of 651 essential medicines and drugs have been reduced. The health ministry reduced the prices of essential medicines by 6.73 percent, which accounts for 95 percent of the total medicines sold in the country. The Drug Prices Control Order (DPCO) 2013 permits the price increase of essential medicines linked to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) every year on April 1. Some of the medicines whose prices have been reduced include paracetamol, metformin, and telmisartan among others. Cancer Medicine, Paracetamol, Other Essential Drugs Prices Slashed; Check Full List of Medicines That Become Cheaper and Their New Rates.

Health Ministry Says Prices of 651 Essential Medicines Down by 6.73

ड्रग्स प्राइस कंट्रोल ऑर्डर (DPCO) 2013 के प्रवाधान अनुसार, हर साल 1 अप्रैल से थोक मूल्य सूचकांक (WPI) से जुड़ी आवश्यक दवाओं के दाम बढ़ाने की अनुमति दी जाती है। इस संदर्भ में,हम कुछ महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी साझा कर रहे हैं pic.twitter.com/ESiJi0Uehz — NPPA~India🇮🇳 (@nppa_india) April 3, 2023

