The Punjab & Haryana High Court, on Friday, February 2, slammed a couple for playing fraud on them by seeking protection against the woman's parents, who were found to have passed away long ago. The runaway couple had sought protection against the woman's parents from the high court. Speaking on the status report submitted by the Panchkula Police, Justice Sandeep Moudgil said, "A perusal of the aforesaid extract depicts that the petitioners have committed a fraud with the Court knowingly and deliberately leaving no doubt to the fact that a daughter cannot be assumed to have no knowledge about the death of her parents, which took place on 02.08.2002 i.e., the date, when father of petitioner No.1 had expired and 29.04.2010 i.e., the date, when mother of petitioner No.1 had expired qua which the death certificate issued by Municipal Corporation, Khatoli (Uttar Pradesh)." HC on 'Unwanted Pregnancy': Punjab and Haryana High Court Permits Woman To Terminate Pregnancy After She Claims Being Raped on False Promise of Marriage.

HC on Runaway Couple

