In a display of simplicity, BJP MP Subhash Chandra Baheria and his wife, Ranjana Baheria, arrived on a two-wheeler at a polling booth in Bhilwara for the Rajasthan elections. The couple chose a modest mode of transport to cast their votes, attracting attention for their down-to-earth approach. During the Rajasthan elections, various leaders continued to make their way to polling booths. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge Urges People To Vote, Says ‘Choose Social Security, Economic Empowerment and Guarantee of Prosperity’.

BJP MP Subhash Chandra Baheria Arrives on Two-Wheeler

#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | BJP MP Subhash Chandra Baheria and his wife Ranjana Baheria arrived at a polling booth in Bhilwara on a two-wheeler to cast their votes. pic.twitter.com/9Qj793x6vl — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

