Following protest over the beheading of a youth by two men in the Maldas street area of Udaipur, Rajasthan over a social media post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Tuesday, shops in the area were closed. Internet services were suspended for the next 24 hours in the district as the situation turned tense. Police said a statewide alert has been issued to all superintendents of police and inspector generals to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot promised to ensure strict action for those involved in the act and appealed to citizens to maintain peace and not share any related video.

Rajasthan | Internet services temporarily suspended for the next 24 hours in Udaipur district, following the incident of murder of a man in the city. pic.twitter.com/7MAjZYKB1y — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022

A statewide alert has been issued to all SPs & IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. We're assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions: ADG (L&O), Rajasthan on Udaipur murder pic.twitter.com/UTcJAh4jxe — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022

