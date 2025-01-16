In an unfortunate incident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a chemical tanker caught fire on Delhi-Jaipur Highway 48. According to news agency IANS, the tanker caught fire near Paniyala police station in Kotputli Behror district in Jaipur. The blaze resulted in a major traffic jam. It is also learned that the driver managed to leap to safety. After the incident was reported, fire trucks arrived at the spot to douse the flames. Jodhpur Road Accident: 4, Including Female Constable Injured After Speeding Dumper Hits Rajasthan Police Patrol Vehicle, Video Surfaced.

Chemical Tanker Catches Fire on Delhi-Jaipur Highway 48

Chemical Tanker Catches Fire on Delhi-Jaipur Highway 48

Jaipur, Rajasthan: A chemical tanker caught fire on Delhi-Jaipur Highway 48 near Paniyala police station in Kotputli Behror district, causing a major traffic jam. The driver managed to leap to safety, and fire trucks swiftly arrived to douse the flames

