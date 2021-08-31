New Delhi, August 31: India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 20.1 percent in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiancial year 2021-22. The government's statistics office on Tuesday released the data. It is the fastest grwoth in the economy since the mid-1990s. Notably, in 2020, the GDP contracted 24.4% in the first quarter.

Real GDP has strongly bounced back in the first quarter of the Financial Year (FY) 2021-22 with growth rate of 20.1 % as against the contraction of 24.4% witnessed in the Q1 of FY 2020-21: Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation pic.twitter.com/DJxkZWI2ZA — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

