In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a young couple was threatened and extorted by a group after being caught in an objectionable position in a secluded area. A viral video shows the perpetrators molesting the woman and forcing the couple to pay money. The incident reportedly took place near Purva Falls or Kyoti Falls. Rewa Superintendent of Police stated that efforts are underway to locate the victims and assured confidentiality. Multiple police teams from Semaria, Sirmour, Baikunthpur, and Garh are involved in identifying the accused and victims. Indore: Woman Gang-Raped by Social Media 'Friend', His 4 Aides on Pretext of Meeting in Madhya Pradesh; All Accused Awarded 20 Years Imprisonment.

Young Couple in Objectionable Position Threatened, Woman Molested in Madhya Pradesh

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

