Veteran RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui has stoked controversy after he said that he has advised his children to take foreign citizenship. A video has gone viral where he can be heard saying that now India does not have suitable environment for his children to live. He said that time has come in India that he is forced to ask his children to settle abroad and if possible get some foreign country’s citizenship. Ajmer Sharif Dargah's Spiritual Head Successor Slams Bilawal Bhutto Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi; Says 'Muslims Far More Secure in India Than in Pakistan'

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)