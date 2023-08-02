A school bus carrying about 30 students lost control and overturned in Telangana on Wednesday. The incident took place in Danthalapally Mandal of Mahabubabad District of the state. Meanwhile, the students and their parents have been alleging the driver of over-speeding and reckless driving. England Bus Crash: Double-Decker Bus Filled With Passengers Overturn in Somerset, Many Injured.

School Bus Loses Control, Overturns in Telangana

