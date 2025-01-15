Two robbers were caught in the act while attempting to rob a house in Nivada village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The incident, which occurred recently, saw the suspects being captured and brutally beaten by villagers after being stripped of their pants. A video of the incident, showing the robbers being thrashed, has gone viral on social media. The robbers had reportedly entered the house with the intention to loot, threatening the family members at gunpoint. While the exact date and time of the incident remain unclear, the video surfaced on January 15, 2025. Later, the police arrested the thieves, and a case was registered against them. Saharanpur: 8-Year-Old Boy Bursts Firecracker After Placing Glass Tumbler on Top of It, Dies as Glass Fragments Pierce His Neck.

Robbery Gone Wrong in Saharanpur:

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में घर में लूट करने के इरादे से घुसे 02 अभियुक्तों को थाना गागलहेड़ी पुलिस द्वारा हिरासत में लेकर अभियुक्तों के विरुद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की गई है। — Saharanpur Police (@saharanpurpol) January 15, 2025

