External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday handed over 1,00,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Health Minister Ahmed Naseem in Male.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds talks with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid in Male. "Deeply appreciate our close cooperation during Covid. Agreed to look beyond at post-pandemic economic recovery," the EAM says. pic.twitter.com/qnRXEijP4s — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

