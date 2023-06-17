External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday undertook a bus ride under the "Vikas Tirth Yatra" in Delhi. Speaking during the journey, Jaishankar said that the 59 km long elevated highway will not only provide relief to the people of Badarpur but will benefit the entire Delhi. "Infrastructure projects show the pace at which the country is developing," Jaishankar added. A video of Dr Jaishankar taking the Vikas Tirth Yatra has also gone viral on social media. In another video, Jaishankar said that as an External Affairs Minister, he goes across the world and sees other capital cities. "I would like the best things to come to ours also," he said. S Jaishankar Offers Prayers at Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara in Delhi (Watch Video).

We Are Doing 'Vikas Tirth Yatra'

#WATCH | We are doing 'Vikas Tirth Yatra'. The 59 km long elevated highway will not only provide relief to the people of Badarpur but will benefit the entire Delhi. Infrastructure projects show the pace at which the country is developing: External Affairs Minister Dr S.… pic.twitter.com/2mGiJP8cNs — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

I Would Like the Best Things To Come to Ours Also

VIDEO | "As an External Affairs Minister, I can tell you that I go across the world and see other capital cities and I would like the best things to come to ours also," says EAM S Jaishankar during his public outreach programme at Badarpur Ecopark in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/rpJYzRJQBu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2023

