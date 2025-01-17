In a fresh update on the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, another suspected individual was brought in for questioning to the Bandra Police Station with his face covered, as shown in a video shared by IANS. This follows earlier developments on January 17, when the Mumbai Police questioned a person but later confirmed he was not connected to the attack. CCTV footage from Khan’s residence captured the suspected attacker descending the stairs and staring at the camera shortly after the assault. Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed inside his Bandra apartment while responding to a distress call from his domestic staff. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for severe injuries, including deep wounds near his spine and neck. Reportedly, Khan has been shifted out of the ICU and is said to be doing well. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Suspected Attacker Nabbed? No One Detained So Far, Say Mumbai Police (Watch Videos).

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Police Detain New Suspect

Bandra, Mumbai: A suspected person has been brought to the Bandra Police Station in connection with the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan pic.twitter.com/5yicLGDZqb — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2025

