Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole today, January 23, questioned the report filed by the Mumbai police in the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. "The attack on Saif Ali Khan, it has been stated that the person shown in the CCTV footage and the person who has been arrested are different," Patole said. He also said that the police need to clarify whether the person the person shown in the CCTV footage and the one who has been arrested are same or different person. Nana Patole said that the clarification is important as it won't not take long for the Bollywood industry to leave Mumbai, which will eventually harm Maharashtra. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: ‘Attack Real or Was He Acting’, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nitesh Rane Makes Shocking Remarks.

Won't Take Long for the Bollywood Industry To Leave Mumbai, Says Nana Patole

Watch: On the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says, "The attack on Saif Ali Khan, it has been stated that the person shown in the CCTV footage and the person who has been arrested are different. They have conducted investigations from… pic.twitter.com/kXe4tY60S5 — IANS (@ians_india) January 23, 2025

