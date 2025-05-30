A bizarre incident unfolded in Naroli town, Sambhal district, where an elderly man attempted to murder his daughter-in-law in disguise. Reportedly upset over a family dispute, the man wore a burqa and salwar suit to enter his daughter-in-law’s maternal home with a knife. As he reached to attack, her family caught him red-handed and handed him over to police. The accused, from Rampur’s Sehpau area, was furious after the woman left for her parental home following a conflict. The unique murder attempt has shocked the local community. A complaint has been filed against the man, and police are currently investigating the matter. Aligarh Shocker: Burqa-Clad Man Caught Engaging in Obscene Act With Woman in Uttar Pradesh Park, Video Surfaces.

Sambhal Man in Burqa Tries to Kill Daughter-in-Law

संभल में एक ससुर अपनी बहू की हत्या करना चाहता था. ऐसे उसने खौफनाक प्लान बनाया था. दरअसल, बुजुर्ग ससुर बुर्का पहनकर अपने बहू का कत्ल करने के इरादे उसके घर में घुस गया. हालांकि, उससे पहले ही बहू के मायके वालों ने उसे पकड़ लिया और पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया. pic.twitter.com/CzbVI6p5VR — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 30, 2025

