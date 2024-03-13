A video of a “Sanskari Chor” has surfaced on social media. The peculiar incident unfolded in a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where a thief, seemingly respectful of the deities, made off with an idol of the Snake God. The thief entered the temple, paid his respects to the deities by bowing before it, looked around, and swiftly placed the idol of the Snake God into his bag before making a quick exit. The video of the incident was caught on cctv camera inside the temple premises. Theft Caught on Camera in Meerut: Thief Steals Idol From Temple in Uttar Pradesh, Police Launch Probe After Video Surfaces.

Sanskari Chor in Meerut

