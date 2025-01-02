A women empowerment initiative called "Shakti Didi" was launched today, January 2, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. It is learned that the scheme provides women with opportunities to work as fuel delivery workers at petrol pumps in the city. The "Shakti Didi" programme was inaugurated at the Suvidha Petrol Pump by District Collector Ruchika Chauhan. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwalior's Collector said that "Shakti Didis" took charge at the five busiest petrol pumps in the city. "Meena became "Shakti Didi" in the presence of Collector and SP at Suvidha Petrol Pump," the post read. Gwalior Shocker: 2 Teachers Booked After Class 9 Student Tries To End Life by Consuming Phenyl Over Harassment in Madhya Pradesh.

Shakti Didis Take Charge at 5 Busiest Petrol Pumps in Gwalior

