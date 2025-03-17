Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed the state assembly in a written reply that the government has decided not to discontinue the 'Shivbhojan Thali' and 'Anandacha Sidha' schemes. He further mentioned that payments to some vendors involved in these initiatives are pending, and steps are being taken to clear their dues as soon as possible. No Hike in Ladki Bahin Stipend: Opposition Stages Walkout As Maharashtra Government ‘Fails’ To Increase Aid Under Ladki Bahin Yojana From INR 1,500 to INR 2,100.

‘Shivbhojan Thali’ and ‘Anandacha Sidha’ Schemes To Be Discontinued?

