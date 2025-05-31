In a viral video from Bihar’s Siwan district, two policemen were seen dancing with orchestra performers during a wedding function, prompting swift disciplinary action from the district police chief. The incident took place in Narayanpur village under the jurisdiction of Ziradei police station. According to Siwan SP Amitesh Kumar, the video, which surfaced on social media on May 10, 2025, clearly showed two uniformed personnel from Dial 112 — Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar and driver Rupesh Kumar Singh — dancing with female artists. An inquiry led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) revealed that the duo had been absent from duty on May 8 and had attended the orchestra event unauthorised. Terming the act as a serious breach of duty, indiscipline, and defiance of orders, SP Kumar suspended Vinod Kumar with immediate effect and placed him on subsistence allowance. Driver Rupesh Kumar Singh has been reprimanded and transferred back to Patna’s Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) unit with an adverse remark in his record. Bihar: Wedding Guest Applies ‘Sindoor’ on Orchestra Dancer’s Forehead, Marries Her on Stage; Video Goes Viral.

Siwan Cops Caught Dancing at Orchestra

बिहार के सिवान जिला में पुलिस वाले आर्केस्ट्रा की लड़कियों के साथ डांस का मजा ले रहे थे, अब SP ने सस्पेंड कर दिया !! pic.twitter.com/Id8YUt26QL — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) May 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)