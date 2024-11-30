The season’s first snowfall covered Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday, November 30, transforming the popular tourist destination into a serene winter wonderland. Tourists gathered to soak in the snowy charm of Betab Valley, with light snow creating a picturesque landscape. A video of snowfall in Betab Valley has surfaced on social media. Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir Photos and Videos: Gulmarg, Gurez Turn Into Winter Wonderland After Fresh Snowfall.

Snowfall in Betab Valley

#WATCH | Anantnag, J&K: Tourists enjoy as Pahalgam's Betab Valley receives first snowfall of the season pic.twitter.com/ZpsjvntzsB — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

