During Navratri celebrations in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, a 19-year-old newly married woman tragically suffered a heart attack while performing Garba with her husband, collapsing and dying on the spot. The viral video shows the woman dancing when she suddenly collapsed, leaving the crowd initially thinking it was part of the performance. She had married just four months ago and was celebrating the festival joyfully with her husband. Despite immediate assistance from bystanders, the woman could not be revived, and medical reports confirmed a fatal heart attack. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Bareilly: Man Suddenly Collapses and Dies While Dancing With Wife at 25th Anniversary Celebration (Watch Video).

19-Year-Old Woman Collapses, Dies in Madhya Pradesh (Trigger Warning)

#WATCH | 19-Year-Old Married Woman Suffers Heart Attack While Performing Garba In MP's Khandwa#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/Jvz7NQcetM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 29, 2025

Woman Suffers Heart Attack While Performing Garba With Husband in Khargone, Dies

मध्य प्रदेश- खरगोन जिले के भीकनगांव में एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है दुर्गा पूजा के दौरान नाचते समय एक युवती अचानक गिर गई और उसकी मौत हो गई प्रारंभिक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार मौत का कारण हार्ट अटैक बताया जा रहा है pic.twitter.com/SaqfAPELrE — MANISH YADAV लालू (@ManishPDA) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Manish Yadav), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

